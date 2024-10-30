First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 170,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

