First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Shares Sold by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FDNI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. 1,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283. The company has a market cap of $39.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.