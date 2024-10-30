First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 2,153 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,261 shares of company stock valued at $74,082,130. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $223.43. The stock had a trading volume of 802,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,174. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.51. The stock has a market cap of $261.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.29 and a 52-week high of $234.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.89%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.