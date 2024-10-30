First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $5.54 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.09. 752,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.65. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.22 and a 52-week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

