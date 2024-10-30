First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $6,368,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 111,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,613,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,306,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $553.81. 347,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,226. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.15 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,197.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.