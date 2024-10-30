First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 4,862 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,788. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $71.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

