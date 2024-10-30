First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 4,348 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $7,160,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $618,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 42.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.50. 1,969,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.85. The company has a market cap of $189.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $142.59 and a 1-year high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

