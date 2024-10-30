First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 1,324 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 14,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $275,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.1% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.70. The company had a trading volume of 328,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,164. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $235.84 and a 12 month high of $392.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.