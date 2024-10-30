First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.000-13.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion. First Solar also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00-13.50 EPS.

First Solar Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of FSLR traded down $5.36 on Tuesday, hitting $199.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.11. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $343.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.46.

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

