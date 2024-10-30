First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.33), Yahoo Finance reports. First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $94.89 million, a PE ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

