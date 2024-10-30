First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.33), Yahoo Finance reports. First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%.
First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $94.89 million, a PE ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.
First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNWB
About First Northwest Bancorp
First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Northwest Bancorp
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 ETFs With Low Fees and Market-Beating Returns
Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.