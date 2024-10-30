First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.11.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.17. 186,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,429. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.72 and a 12 month high of C$18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.66, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

(Get Free Report)

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.