First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. First Business Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,319. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $66.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FBIZ. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

