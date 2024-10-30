First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 25632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group increased their target price on First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Bancshares by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 54.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in First Bancshares by 310.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 69,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 45.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

