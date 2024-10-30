Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.10 and last traded at $89.09, with a volume of 14040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.04.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

