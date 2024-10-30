Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 16 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,507,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,175.90 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $914.50 and a one year high of $1,221.18. The stock has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,153.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,083.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,333,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

