Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 108.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,491 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,347 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VWO opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

