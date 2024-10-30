Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 71.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.55.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $316.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.02 and a 200-day moving average of $314.78. The stock has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

