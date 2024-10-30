Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Boston Scientific by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588,256 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,195,000 after purchasing an additional 360,793 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,349,000 after buying an additional 1,824,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 15.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,897,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,879,000 after buying an additional 1,027,543 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.09. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.56 and a 52-week high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

