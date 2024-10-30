Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 66,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $308,433,000 after buying an additional 852,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,449,000 after purchasing an additional 522,817 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,033,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after buying an additional 309,592 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.16.

Stryker Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $359.25 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $258.33 and a 12-month high of $374.63. The company has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $359.43 and a 200 day moving average of $343.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

