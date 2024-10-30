Federal Signal (FSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Federal Signal to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.65. Federal Signal has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $102.18.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 14.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,206.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

