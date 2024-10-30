Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 40.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average of $70.66. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

