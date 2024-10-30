Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $209.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.14 and a 200 day moving average of $191.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $124.07 and a twelve month high of $215.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

