Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 57 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $189.35 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $193.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

