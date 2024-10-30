Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.22, but opened at $16.50. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 1,070,568 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -232.86, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.21 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $526,943.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,448,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,363,575.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

