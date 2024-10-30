Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Exelon has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. Exelon has a payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exelon to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.66. 539,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,710,416. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.