Evolus (EOLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Evolus to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.06 million. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evolus Stock Up 2.6 %

EOLS stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

In other news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Evolus news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,643.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

