Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in October

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.1 days.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock remained flat at $8.68 during trading on Tuesday. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

