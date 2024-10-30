Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 368 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 590,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 23,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.36. The company had a trading volume of 772,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,408. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.18 and a 1-year high of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.65 and a 200 day moving average of $205.65.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

