Evermay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. XN LP lifted its position in Salesforce by 24.2% during the second quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $119,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,616 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $2,178,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.37.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total value of $2,533,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at $376,624.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,362,888.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,581 shares of company stock worth $22,616,017. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $299.05. The stock had a trading volume of 527,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,232. The company has a market capitalization of $285.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.66 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

