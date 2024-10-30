Evermay Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.87. 132,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,084. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $99.60 and a 12 month high of $131.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

