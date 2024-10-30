Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $840,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $264.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,361. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.76. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $266.58.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Bank of America raised their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.39.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

