Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $396.98. 237,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,021. The company has a market capitalization of $136.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $264.55 and a 1-year high of $397.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.05 and its 200-day moving average is $366.59.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.