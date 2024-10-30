Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $163.00 to $184.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.56.

NYSE:COF traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.44. 763,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $99.37 and a 12 month high of $167.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.70 and a 200 day moving average of $143.23.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $127,465,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 549,665 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,016,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,518.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,742,000 after purchasing an additional 386,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

