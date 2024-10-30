European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$36.04 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ERE shares. Raymond James upgraded European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins raised European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of European Commercial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

