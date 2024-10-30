Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.500-15.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 15.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.82-$3.94 EPS.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE ESS traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.43. 337,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,652. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $204.64 and a fifty-two week high of $317.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.45.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 121.29%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total transaction of $2,308,430.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $817,661.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total value of $2,308,430.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $817,661.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,663 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

