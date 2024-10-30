Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

