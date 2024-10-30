Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Trex Q4 Earnings

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.42 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TREX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trex from $95.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

NYSE TREX opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. Trex has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $4,013,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 217,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 54.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 47,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Trex by 28.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 77,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

