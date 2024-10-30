Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kforce Q4 Earnings

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kforce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Kforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KFRC. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Kforce has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $74.79. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $353.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 6.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

