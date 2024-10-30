EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80-$4.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 426,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,900. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

The business also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.47%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,279.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

