Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.
Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.9 %
Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,199. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
