Energy Transfer LP to Issue Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3225 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.
Energy Transfer has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Energy Transfer has a dividend payout ratio of 85.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.9%.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
Shares of ET stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.
Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer
In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on ET
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Oklo Stock: Nuclear Powerhouse or Radioactive Hype?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.