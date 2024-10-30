Energy Transfer LP to Issue Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3225 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Energy Transfer has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Energy Transfer has a dividend payout ratio of 85.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.9%.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

