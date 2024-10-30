Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.19-$4.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.325-$5.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion. Encompass Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.190-4.330 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $100.47. 294,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,632. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average of $88.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Encompass Health announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,839.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.