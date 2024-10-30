Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues Earnings Results

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Encompass Health updated its FY24 guidance to $4.19-$4.33 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.190-4.330 EPS.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $99.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average is $88.52. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHC

Encompass Health announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,839.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.