Ellington Credit to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Ellington Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 39.3% per year over the last three years. Ellington Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 81.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Ellington Credit Price Performance

EARN stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. Ellington Credit has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Credit will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

