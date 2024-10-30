Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.040-7.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.7 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.83-4.33 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.76.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,701,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,727. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $119.92 and a 12-month high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,823. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,823. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total transaction of $372,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,493.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,410 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

