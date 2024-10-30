Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $163.00 price target on the game software company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.10. The stock had a trading volume of 353,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,667. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.88. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $121.63 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $364,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,334.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $364,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,334.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,823. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 592.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

