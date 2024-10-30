Elastos (ELA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $659,086.80

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00002601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $42.15 million and approximately $659,086.80 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,721,055 coins and its circulating supply is 22,321,978 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

