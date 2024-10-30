Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Announces Earnings Results

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Edison International updated its FY24 guidance to $4.80-5.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.800-5.000 EPS.
EIX stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.49. The company had a trading volume of 838,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,712. Edison International has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 125.30%.
In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.
