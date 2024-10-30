Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Announces Earnings Results

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Edison International updated its FY24 guidance to $4.80-5.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.800-5.000 EPS.

Edison International Trading Up 0.4 %

EIX stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.49. The company had a trading volume of 838,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,712. Edison International has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 125.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Edison International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.