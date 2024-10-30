Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) recently submitted a request for a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel to challenge a delisting notice received from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. This action was taken following a letter from Nasdaq’s Listing Qualifications Department, which stated that the company no longer met Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) due to its common stock bid price falling below $1 per share for a sustained period.

The company’s common stock and warrants will continue trading on Nasdaq under the symbols “EDBL” and “EDBLW” respectively until the hearing process concludes, and a written decision is issued by the Panel. There is no guarantee that the Panel will grant Edible Garden additional time to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing standards or that the company will ultimately meet all criteria for continued listing on Nasdaq.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated reminded investors about forward-looking statements, emphasizing the potential variance between expected and actual results. Factors affecting results are detailed in the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company, an emerging growth entity, indicated that no assurance can be given regarding the outcome of the hearing process or the future trading status of its securities on Nasdaq.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated continues to prioritize efforts to address the situation and maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s requirements. The company remains committed to transparent communication with stakeholders as the process unfolds.

This article is a summary of the recent Form 8-K filing submitted by Edible Garden AG Incorporated to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to stay informed as developments proceed.

