Edge Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAS. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $224,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FAS traded up $4.29 on Wednesday, reaching $146.37. The stock had a trading volume of 142,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,060. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $151.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.94.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

